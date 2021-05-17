VIA optronics (VIAO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter.

Shares of VIA optronics stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. VIA optronics has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels.

