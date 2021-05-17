ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Gap Up to $38.91

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.91, but opened at $40.61. ViacomCBS shares last traded at $39.04, with a volume of 628,626 shares traded.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Macquarie upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average of $47.14.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,073,000 after purchasing an additional 485,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,553,000 after buying an additional 866,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after buying an additional 8,008,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after buying an additional 5,842,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

