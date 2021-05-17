ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Gap Up to $38.91

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.91, but opened at $40.61. ViacomCBS shares last traded at $39.04, with a volume of 628,626 shares traded.
VIAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Macquarie upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average of $47.14.
In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,073,000 after purchasing an additional 485,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,553,000 after buying an additional 866,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after buying an additional 8,008,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after buying an additional 5,842,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.
ViacomCBS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAC)
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
