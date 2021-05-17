Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 37,032 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,278,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,032 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $70,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,691,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,786,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 920,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after purchasing an additional 565,432 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,024,000 after buying an additional 458,889 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,108,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,142,000 after buying an additional 448,991 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on AIMC. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $65.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.14.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. Analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,967 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

