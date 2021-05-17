Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $78.64 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,408,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 295,703 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $78,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $60.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average is $48.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.