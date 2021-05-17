Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 219,433 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,509,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 219,433 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.81% of Rayonier worth $80,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

RYN opened at $38.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.78%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

