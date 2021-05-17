VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,118,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $75,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 45,818 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 23,437 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000.

CFA opened at $71.01 on Monday. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

