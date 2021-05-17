Victrex (VTXPF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Victrex (OTCMKTS: VTXPF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/15/2021 – Victrex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

5/14/2021 – Victrex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Victrex had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/12/2021 – Victrex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/11/2021 – Victrex was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

5/11/2021 – Victrex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/29/2021 – Victrex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2021 – Victrex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Victrex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/14/2021 – Victrex had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/1/2021 – Victrex was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/30/2021 – Victrex was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/30/2021 – Victrex was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of VTXPF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 683. Victrex plc has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

