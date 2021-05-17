Vid (VI) Market Capitalization Tops $695,157.33

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, Vid has traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vid has a market capitalization of $695,157.33 and $12,158.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00085727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00020077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $514.85 or 0.01142299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00115003 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00061662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid (CRYPTO:VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,724,512 coins. The official website for Vid is vid.camera . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

