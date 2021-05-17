Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 670.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,924,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after buying an additional 50,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMD stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $11.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMD. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viemed Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

