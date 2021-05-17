VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.29% from the company’s current price.

OTCMKTS VQSLF opened at $6.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of -1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. VIQ Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 166.95%. Research analysts anticipate that VIQ Solutions will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

