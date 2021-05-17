Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) vs. C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) and C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and C4 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vir Biotechnology -339.61% -47.11% -39.44% C4 Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and C4 Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vir Biotechnology $8.09 million 678.49 -$174.68 million ($5.76) -7.33 C4 Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

C4 Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vir Biotechnology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vir Biotechnology and C4 Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vir Biotechnology 2 0 5 0 2.43 C4 Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.36%. C4 Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.73%. Given Vir Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vir Biotechnology is more favorable than C4 Therapeutics.

Summary

Vir Biotechnology beats C4 Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Visterra, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; a collaboration with WuXi Biologics; and a collaborative research agreement with Generation Bio., as well as GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies for potential COVID-19 treatment; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; and BRAF V600E to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies, as well as RET to treat lung cancer, sporadic medullary thyroid cancers, and other solid malignancies. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.; Biogen, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

