Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires New Shares in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 1,494.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 455,362 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 83,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $125.35 on Monday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $129.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.94) earnings per share. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

