Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 34,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

PFPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.07.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,719.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $171.77 on Monday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $174.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.84.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.