Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $718,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,157 shares of company stock valued at $331,672 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

Shares of LYB opened at $114.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $116.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

