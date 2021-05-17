Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DQ. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $71.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.38 and its 200-day moving average is $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $130.33. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.10 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

