Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.89. Virtu Financial reported earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $28.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $32.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 595,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after buying an additional 53,724 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 22,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

