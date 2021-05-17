Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

VOD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $20.29. 165,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,629. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 30.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 35,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 205,345 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

