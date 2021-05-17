Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
VOD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $20.29. 165,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,629. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
