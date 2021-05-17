Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a sell rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $19.50 on Thursday. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

