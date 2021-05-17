Vortex Defi (VTX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $29,523.00

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 48.4% against the US dollar. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $176,931.66 and $29,523.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for $0.0708 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00012687 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

