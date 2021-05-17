Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $57.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VOYA. Barclays upped their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.77.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,911. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.16.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Voya Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.