Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $57.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.00% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VOYA. Barclays upped their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.77.
VOYA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,911. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.16.
In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Voya Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000.
Voya Financial Company Profile
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
