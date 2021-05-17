Vyant Bio (VYNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VYNT stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06. Vyant Bio has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Get Vyant Bio alerts:

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc operates as a biotechnology drug discovery company. The company, through its subsidiary, StemoniX, develops and manufactures at-scale human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. StemoniX, through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, tests compounds in-house, creates cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC-derived disease models for high-throughput screening.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.