W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GRA. Vertical Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CL King reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $68.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.69.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.55 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. Analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRA. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 117.1% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 20,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 310.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 29,183 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,294,000 after purchasing an additional 33,759 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

