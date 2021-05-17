Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 344 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

ACN traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $287.07. 7,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,402. The stock has a market cap of $182.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $177.83 and a twelve month high of $294.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.99.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

