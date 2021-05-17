Wade G W & Inc. Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.61. 53,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,531,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $202.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

