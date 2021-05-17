Wade G W & Inc. Has $13.76 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $84.75. The company had a trading volume of 41,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,882,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $87.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average is $72.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

