Wade G W & Inc. Has $27.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,454 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $239,769,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,112,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 548,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,475,000 after purchasing an additional 343,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $270.36. The company had a trading volume of 37,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,210. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.74. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.99 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

