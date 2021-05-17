Wade G W & Inc. Increases Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575,573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,171 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $10,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 8.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

VOD stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.27. 131,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,629. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

