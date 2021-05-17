Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2,436.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period.

Shares of REGL stock opened at $74.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average of $65.71. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

