Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,357 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,343,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,795,000 after buying an additional 418,031 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,007,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,516,000 after buying an additional 306,250 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 671,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after buying an additional 139,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 666,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,331,000 after buying an additional 15,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $34.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $35.24.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

