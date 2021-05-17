Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $41,000 in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $33.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.45. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Sonos’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,825,414.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,294,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,468,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,884.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,057 shares of company stock valued at $20,733,052 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

