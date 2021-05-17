Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSE UTF opened at $28.40 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

