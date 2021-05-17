Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,988,683,000 after buying an additional 3,738,953 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after buying an additional 2,176,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,733,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after buying an additional 406,268 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,660,000 after buying an additional 288,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.95.

ZBH stock opened at $167.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.49. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,045.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

