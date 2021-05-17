Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,354 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Zosano Pharma were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group raised their target price on Zosano Pharma from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ZSAN opened at $0.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $78.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.98. Zosano Pharma Co. has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Equities analysts anticipate that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

