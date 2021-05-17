Wedbush Comments on Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.65. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $164.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.07.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

