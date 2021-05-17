Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cameco (CCO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cameco (TSE: CCO) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2021 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Cameco was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$23.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from C$18.00 to C$22.00.

4/13/2021 – Cameco had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Cameco had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$25.00.

4/7/2021 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CCO stock opened at C$23.79 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of C$11.84 and a 52 week high of C$24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.46 billion and a PE ratio of -177.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 6.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.16.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

