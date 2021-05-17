Weiss Asset Management Lp Sells 150,000 Shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) Stock

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) major shareholder Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 150,000 shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $1,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MRACU traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.07. 10,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,260. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRACU. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

