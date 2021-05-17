Wells Fargo & Company Raises Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Price Target to $23.00

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.83% from the stock’s previous close.

GLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $23.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46. Global Partners has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $26.91.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $70,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,874.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter worth about $250,000. 26.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

