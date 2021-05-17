Wells Fargo & Company Raises Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Price Target to $13.00

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on RTLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Rattler Midstream from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Rattler Midstream from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Shares of RTLR stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 62.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 115,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 44,310 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $1,621,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 312,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

