Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Welltower by 145.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $73.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.23.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Several research firms have commented on WELL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.10.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

