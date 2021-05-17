West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

WST opened at $333.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $339.65.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

