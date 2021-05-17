Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Holdings Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Western Digital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Western Digital by 34.8% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 81,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 28,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. Evercore ISI upgraded Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.70.

Shares of WDC opened at $71.87 on Monday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of -84.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.