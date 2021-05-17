Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) PT Raised to $20.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $22.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 79.25%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WES. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

