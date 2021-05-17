Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $57.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $41.25. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.