Whiteheart Price Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $13.26 million and approximately $813,846.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for about $1,491.92 or 0.03412057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00087284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $200.77 or 0.00459167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.00227504 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.63 or 0.01305048 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00042062 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

