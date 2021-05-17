William Blair Comments on 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

NMTR has been the subject of several other reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.15 on Monday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

In other news, CEO John Temperato bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,077,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,074,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,066. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $450,000. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 113,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

