William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Purchases $57,100.00 in Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Amy Jean Hannigan bought 5,000 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $57,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WMPN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.37. 214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,139. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45. William Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $3,041,000.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; checking and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

