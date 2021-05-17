Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WING. Polianta Ltd raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop stock opened at $136.23 on Monday. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,377. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WING has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.