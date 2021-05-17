Wingstop’s (WING) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research restated their neutral rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

WING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.75.

WING stock opened at $136.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.91.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,377. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

