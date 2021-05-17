Workiva (NYSE:WK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $100.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Get Workiva alerts:

WK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.25.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $90.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average is $90.16. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva has a 52-week low of $39.93 and a 52-week high of $114.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,534 shares of company stock valued at $10,238,683 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 379.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Workiva by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.