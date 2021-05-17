WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$145.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded WSP Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Laurentian lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$133.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on WSP Global from C$128.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. WSP Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$142.91.

TSE:WSP opened at C$138.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$125.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$115.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.77 billion and a PE ratio of 55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$80.73 and a 52-week high of C$141.02.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 4.7399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

